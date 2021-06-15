Sask. premier pushes feds to open the border for fully vaccinated travellers

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is calling on the federal government to relax border measures and allow people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel freely.

In a letter to Dominic LeBlanc, the federal minister of intergovernmental affairs, Moe said thousands of jobs in the trade, export and tourism sectors depend on American tourists.

Today, I called on the federal government to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to return from travel abroad without having to quarantine. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/rC7Gfm3f6n

According to the premier, many details of the federal government’s plan to reopen borders remain unclear, like if Canada will require proof of vaccination for international travellers entering the country.

Moe asked the federal government to “promptly develop a safe, science-based plan that will allow fully vaccinated individuals to resume international travel” and added Saskatchewan is willing to help with the development of documentation fully vaccinated people will need to travel internationally without quarantine requirements.

"What we're asking the federal government for is to communicate to people, Canadians, what their plan is on how we are going to allow for travel because it is important," Moe later said during a virtual news conference following the annual Western Premier's Meeting.

"It is important not only for families to meet, families with friends that are thinking about how they would be able to reunite with their family in India for example, but it's also important if we're going to have a full, full, full robust economic recovery."