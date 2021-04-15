Sask. premier receives COVID-19 vaccine

Saskatchewan’s Premier Scott Moe received the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

He got the shot at the clinic located in Regina.

He pulled up to the drive thru in Regina just before 5 p.m. in his white pick-up truck before rolling up his sleeve and receiving his dose.

People aged 47 to 54 are currently eligible to receive their first dose at the drive thru. The premier is 47 years old.

“I’ve been waiting all that time for that little vial,” Moe said as the nurse prepared his shot.

As he was preparing to drive away, he said he was “feeling great.” The nurse instructed him to wait outside for 15 minutes before leaving ther premises. She said to honk if he was having any problems, and EMTs were standing by just in case, as is standard procedure.

VACCINE ELIGBILITY

Eligibility for the province's vaccination appointment booking system will expand to include people 48-years and older on Friday.

Eligible residents can book appointments online or by telephone, at 1-833-727-5829.

Everyone over 40-years-old in the Far North is also eligible for their first dose.

People between the ages of 40 and 51 living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District can book their appointment over the phone by calling 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Residents under 52 who are eligible due to location, profession or clinical vulnerability will have to book their appointment using the phone line.

Pregnant women and the clinically extremely vulnerable group can expect a letter from their doctor.

DRIVE-THRU CLINICS

Starting Friday, vaccinations at all drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be available to residents 48 to 54-years-old.

The new age range applies to all drive-thru sites except the clinic in Regina, which will be available to residents 46-54 starting Friday.

All drive-thru and walk in COVID-19 clinics are currently available to residents aged 51-54.

These clinics are available on a first come first serve basis. Hours of operation and wait times for clinics can be found on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website.