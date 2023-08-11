Sask. premier says he hears 'message' in byelection upsets

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is "somewhat disappointed" following a pair of byelection upsets Thursday night.

Moe is also signalling concern after the newly-formed Saskatchewan United Party carved out more than 20 per cent of the byelection vote in a Sask. Party stronghold.

The opposition NDP handily won the two urban constituencies up for grabs, capturing more than half the vote in Regina Walsh Acres and Regina Coronation Park.

"Urban byelection wins have proved to be very elusive for the Saskatchewan Party," Moe said during a news conference Friday morning.

Moe hedged the observation though, noting his governing Sask. Party has lost urban byelections before and later claimed the seats in subsequent general elections.

"Maybe wishful thinking to some degree as we enter the general election next year," Moe said.

"It is possible if our government listens to the message that voters sent in yesterday's byelection. I think in every byelection, there is a message."

As for what Moe believes that message is, it appears to depend on the constituency.

"In Walsh Acres and Coronation Park, I think voters were sending a message to this government that they are concerned about issues like housing availability in their city and more broadly across the province," Moe said, also adding he feels voters are worried about economic uncertainty and the rising cost of living.

"As the government of Saskatchewan, we need to listen to that message and we should look to what we can do to address those concerns ... and our government is going to be doing just that in the coming weeks."

At the same time, Moe seemed to credit his party's performance in the constituency of Lumsden-Morse to a single issue. The Sask. Party easily won there but dropped a considerable slice of its vote to the Sask. United party.

The Sask. United campaign in the constituency leaned into the controversy sparked by a Planned Parenthood sexual education resource that was provided to Grade 9 students earlier this year.

"We heard from many voters, many parents who are concerned and quite upset about some completely inappropriate material that was presented to their students and their children in the community of Lumsden," Moe said.

Moe revealed something is in the works that may appease voters who strayed away from the Sask. Party over the issue.

"In the next few weeks, you will hear from our minister of education who will be putting forward a plan to ensure that nothing like that ever happens again in a Saskatchewan school," Moe said.

"That all the materials in the classrooms are appropriate for the age of students that is in that classroom and that parents are included and engaged in their children's education."

Moe also issued a warning to Sask. Party supporters with a wandering eye who wouldn't be supportive of an NDP government.

"When you split the vote, you quite likely end up with something that you don't like. There are two parties essentially that can form government in this province," Moe said.

"I would say that vote splitting will ultimately result in a result that you had no intention (of) and most certainly [don't] like."