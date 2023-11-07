Sask. premier says provinces will move away from poaching health-care workers

During a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe signalled that Canadian provinces may move away from poaching health-care workers from each other's systems.

"When it comes to folks that are already offering services in our respective provincial jurisdictions, let's ensure that we are respecting one another as a province," Moe said, suggesting they focus on international recruiting.

Moe, who was joined by Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston, said new graduates would still be considered fair game for recruiters.

"Yes, offer those opportunities across Canada to our graduates at various job fairs so that they're aware of the Canadian opportunity that they have," Moe said.

In response to a reporter's question, Moe said while the leaders around the table informally agreed "not to do it," there is potential for a formal accord in the future.

During the news conference, Houston said the premiers also discussed potentially capping the fees paid for travel nurses, who temporarily fly in from other parts of Canada — at typically high rates of pay — to fill gaps in the health care system.

"People have the right to be mobile and work wherever they want in this country," Houston said.

"But we know that in the healthcare system on the front lines, that when you have somebody who's paid a different amount than somebody who's there, day in and day out like travel nurses tend to be, it can cause some friction on the floor," Houston said.

In September, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador undertook duelling recruitment pushes in each other's province.