Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
The premier is not symptomatic, according to a note sent to reporters on Thursday morning.
I tested positive this morning for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test.
I’m feeling fine, but will be self-isolating and working from home for the next five days. pic.twitter.com/RCXIbzp5nj
Close contacts have been notified. Moe appeared in person at Wednesday’s live COVID-19 update in Regina for more than an hour. He removed his mask while speaking and answering questions from reporters. All those in attendance at the press conference have been asked to self-monitor.
Moe will self-isolate for the required five days and work from home.
