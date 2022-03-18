Sask. premier sees approval rating grow: poll
Premier Scott Moe’s approval rating climbed to 51 per cent in an Angus Reid poll released on Friday, a six per cent rise from a poll in January.
In the fall of 2021, Premier Scott Moe’s approval fell to 43 per cent and in the poll released in January of 2022, his approval rating was at 45 per cent.
The new data found higher approval numbers for most of the premiers in the country, including Doug Ford, Ontario’s Premier, who rose 13 per cent less than three months before an expected provincial election.
Alberta’s Jason Kenney rose four per cent and Manitoba’s Heather Stefanson rose four per cent. In British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick, the approval rating remains stable while the Quebec premier’s approval rating declined by three per cent.
In February, Moe celebrated a win which he attributed to his government’s pandemic policy. Leader of the NDP opposition, Ryan Meili resigned after his party lost a riding in a by-election to a member of the Saskatchewan Party.
