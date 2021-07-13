Sask. premier to respond to federal government's rejection of carbon tax plan

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will respond to the federal government’s decision to reject the province’s proposed carbon pricing plan.

The premier announced the federal government rejected his government’s carbon pricing plan in a statement Monday.

"Saskatchewan’s submission would have protected families, jobs and industries while exceeding the federal minimum standards, in close alignment with other provincial programs previously accepted," Premier Scott Moe said in a statement issued on Monday.

"The rejection of Saskatchewan’s submission can only be viewed as an arbitrary and political decision from the federal government," Moe said.

In the statement, Moe said the province will not be able to make another submission until 2023.

Moe committed to developing a carbon tax framework for Saskatchewan following a Supreme Court decision earlier this year where — along with Alberta and Ontario — the province came out on the losing end of a years-long fight with Ottawa.

In his statement, Moe said his government is "fully evaluating" the federal government's decision and is exploring avenues to "protect" Saskatchewan residents from the federal government's carbon pricing rules.

"We hope that the federal government does not take the same arbitrary and political approach to ongoing areas of federal-provincial negotiation, such as the federal child care funding, which Saskatchewan will continue to pursue," Moe said.

The federal carbon pricing program first came into force in 2019 and affects provinces with no carbon pricing mechanism in place or where the carbon pricing scheme does not meet federal benchmarks.

More to come...