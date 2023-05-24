Sask. priest pleads not-guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl

A priest in Saskatoon has pleaded not-guilty to sexually assaulting a teen girl.

Reverend Janko Kolosnjaji was not present in the courtroom. His lawyer, Brian Pfefferle, announced the plea.

The 69-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church on March 11.

The next day, the girl’s mother went to the police station to report the alleged crime.

Kolosnjaji has been suspended from his pastoral and administrative duties pending the outcome of the charge.

The matter has been adjourned to June 13, when trial dates will be scheduled.