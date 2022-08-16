Sask. private Christian school lease terminated following abuse allegations

A private Christian school in Saskatoon is having its lease terminated following widespread abuse allegations connected to the school.

Grace Christian School was renting a portion of Forest Grove Community Church. The church's website posted an update Monday saying it was terminating the lease as of Sept. 1.

"We are greatly concerned upon hearing of the abuse suffered by the victims mentioned in recent news articles, which named a tenant leasing space in our facility, Grace Christian School. Our church staff and leadership are praying for all involved," the statement read.

Last week, Saskatchewan's education ministry announced it is appointing an administrator to oversee Grace Christian School and two other schools at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.

The three schools staff people accused of abuses by dozens of former students of Legacy Christian Academy then called Christian Centre Academy.

"We are grieved for the students and families that will be affected and did not make this decision lightly," the statement from Forest Grove Community Church.

The statement went on to say, "out of respect for the ongoing investigation" the church would have no comment on Grace Christian School or their operating policies.