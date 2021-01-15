The Saskatchewan government has pledged $4 million to support WHL and SJHL teams in the province, as leagues continue to grapple with pandemic challenges.

The WHL will receive $3 million to help teams address revenue shortfalls – $600,000 for each team in the province. The government will provide $1 million to the SJHL.

In a press release, the province said officials will continue to work with both hockey leagues – and other sports leagues – on ways to safely return to play.

The WHL pushed back its start date in December. On Jan. 8, the League made a commitment to play the regular season, however, no start date has been announced.

“All models and schedule formats are being considered by the WHL to ensure a WHL season is provided for the players. The 2020-21 WHL Regular Season will consist of 24 games,” the WHL said in a press release.

The SJHL season was paused in November – after just over a month of play – due to new COVID-19 restrictions brought in by the province, which suspended all team and group sports.

More to come...