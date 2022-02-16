Sask. provides free home HIV test kits

The Saskatchewan government is offering free home HIV testing kits.

The self-test kits are available at 23 locations in Saskatchewan, according to a news release from the province.

"We have seen the clear benefits of having quick and easy access to at home testing options," Health Minister Paul Merriman said in the release.

The province said 70 test kits have already been provided since distribution started last month.

"The kits include step-by-step instructions for self-testing and can be provided to persons to do on their own if they choose," Cheryl Barton said in the release. She serves as community engagement coordinator for the Persons Living with AIDS Network of Saskatchewan.

The province recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 70 should be tested for HIV every five years.

More frequent testing is recommended for people who are are sexually active, sharing drug use equipment or pregnant.