Sask. provincial park campsite reservations open next week

Campsite reservations for Saskatchewan provincial parks can be made starting next week.

Reservations for seasonal campsites open April 18, with reservations opening for nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites April 19-26.

The province said a number of new features are now available on the reservation site, including campsite comparisons, saved favourites, print at home entry and upgraded maps.

Sask. Parks is also going to be offering themed days on weekends, which will include unique programming, special guests and hands-on experiences that are centered on the weekly theme in each park.

Reservations begin at 7 a.m. each day.