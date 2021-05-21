Sask. provincial parks open for the summer season

The government is reminding campers about a number of restrictions in place as Saskatchewan provincial parks and campgrounds open for the season this weekend

During the two-week booking period, from April 12 to 23, a total of 43,566 nightly, group and seasonal campsite reservations were made.

In a release, the province said this is a 110 per cent increase from 2020 bookings and 65 per cent increase compared to 2019 reservations.

Fort Campground in Fort Qu’Appelle is also expecting a busy summer season.

“We’ve got basically a full campground with our seasonal campers and booked solid for the summer,” Gus Lagacy, mayor of Fort Qu’Appelle, said.

Campers heading out for the May long weekend are reminded to check the current list of provincial park fire restrictions.

The province says restrictions are currently in place in a number of campgrounds because of the dry conditions. All open fires in those campground will be prohibited, but approved self-contained portable gas devices will be permitted for heating and cooking purposes.

An alcohol and recreational cannabis ban will be in effect for the May long weekend in all provincial park and recreation site campgrounds. Cottages, rental cabins and all other businesses serving liquor in licensed establishments in the parks will not be affected by the ban.

As well, additional COVID-19 safety protocols will be put in place including enhanced cleaning and signs to ensure proper physical distancing and mask use. Sask Parks will be following all public health orders laid out by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“When you are in a common indoor area like a washroom or other area, or a local store, wear your mask, keep physical distancing. I think those principles have worked well for us and they will continue to work,” Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, said.

Michelle Roberts is currently set up at Fort Campground. She says her son uses SaskAbilities and camping gives him a chance to live more freely.

“With them being used to going to SaskAbilities five days a week, he’s kind of tired of sitting at a computer. He’s really liking it out here,” Roberts said.

Other campers at Fort Campground said they love to camp because it gets the family out of the house.

“It’s relaxing. After everything, just come sit here and you can relax,” Ian McKay, another camper at Fort Campground, said.

The province said in a release that there are still some campsites available for those who still haven’t booked.