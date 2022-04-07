Sask. publishing company VP charged with breaching murder trial publication ban
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with breaching a court-ordered publication ban.
Gordon Brewerton, 61, of North Battleford, is accused of publishing evidence from the sentencing of Nikita Cook in the Battleford News Optimist, RCMP said in a news release.
RCMP received a complaint of the breach in October 2021.
Cook was one of the people charged in the death of Tiki Laverdiere, whose body was found in a rural area near North Battleford on July 11, 2019.
Brewerton is vice president of operations at Glacier Media Group, which owns the News Optimist.
Brewerton declined to comment on the matter as it is before the courts.
However, he told CTV News that the News Optimist and Glacier Media always take court orders “extremely seriously.”
He is scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on May 9.
