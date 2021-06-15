Sask. pushing pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics to reach next step of reopening

The Saskatchewan government is opening pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the province in an effort to reach its third vaccination target.

The province is aiming to vaccinate 70 per cent of people age 18 and older, which will trigger the Step Three of the reopening plan.

Step Three will see all remaining public health restrictions lifted, except for limits on gathering sizes indoor masking.

The government will host mobile clinics, walk-in and drive-thru clinics and school clinics throughout the province between June 16 and 21.

Clinics will be held at malls, grocery stores, community centres – even at Regina Beach and Mosaic Stadium. A full list of clinics can be found on the government’s website.