Sask. Rattlers' losing skid hits six games, back in action Monday

The Saskatchewan Rattlers (0-6) remain winless after dropping Saturday’s home game against the defending CEBL champions, Edmonton Stingers (5-0).

The Stingers picked up right where they left off after defeating the Rattlers in convincing fashion 101-60 on Thursday, marking the second-largest margin of victory in CEBL history.

On Saturday the Stingers were led by Jordan Baker who scored a season-high 20 points along with 11 rebounds as the Stingers beat the Rattlers by a 31-point margin, 87-56.

Saskatchewan’s loss marked the team’s first game with interim head coach Conor Dow, after Chad Jacobson stepped down as head coach on Friday.

The 56 points the Rattlers scored on Saturday marks the lowest total of any team in CEBL history, according to the league.

D’Andre Bernard and Devonte Bandoo led the scoring for Saskatchewan dropping 12 points each. The Rattlers struggled to find the basket shooting just 32 per cent from the floor and 26 per cent from the three-point line.

The Rattlers welcome the Stingers back to SaskTel Centre Monday night for a third-straight meeting. Monday’s game will be the first time fans will be permitted into SaskTel Centre since public health restrictions around gathering limits were lifted at midnight on July 11.

The Rattlers will be raising its 2019 championship banner on Monday before the game.