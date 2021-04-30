Sask. RCMP adjusts service area for Prince Albert, Melfort and Wakaw detachments

As of Saturday, Saskatchewan RCMP is modifying the areas served by its Prince Albert, Melfort and Wakaw detachments.

In an effort to improve response times, the area served Melfort RCMP will now include the communities of Birch Hills, Crystal Springs, Weldon and surrounding areas.

"This modification will result in shorter response times to many residences and businesses,” said Superintendent Ted Munro, Saskatchewan RCMP North District Commander.

“Our police officers won’t have to drive through the City of Prince Albert anymore when responding to calls for service to those communities, which can save as much as ten minutes," Munro said in a news release.

Meskanaw and a portion of Highway 41 currently served by Wakaw RCMP will also be served by Melfort RCMP starting Saturday.