Sask. RCMP alert producers of hay purchasing fraud

The RCMP is warning local producers about several reported scams involving fraudsters who appear to be selling hay.

The RCMP said the scam involves people who are posting advertisements on social media claiming to have hay to sell, but do not. The fraudsters are requesting immediate payment before the buyers can see the hay.

Police said many producers have sent the money before realizing it was a scam.

According to the RCMP, buyers should not send any money before confirming the item they are buying is legitimate.

Anyone with information related to these scams should contact 310-RCMP for an immediate response or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.