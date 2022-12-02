Sask. RCMP arrest man wanted on manslaughter charges

La Ronge RMCP and the Saskatchewan Warrant Enforcement Team (WEST) arrested Austin Bird, 24, on Tuesday.

Bird was charged and on statutory release for manslaughter, according to an RCMP news release.

He was wanted in connection to a homicide in La Ronge that happened in April 2017. There was a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest, which was issued by Corrections Services Canada in November.

RCMP said they were “able to determine” that Bird was in the La Ronge area and began a search for him.

“They conducted proactive patrols, attended areas Bird was known to frequent, and gathered information through neighbourhood inquiries and interviews. The focused and coordinated efforts were aimed to locate Bird and bring him safely into custody,” the news release said.

They located him at a home in La Ronge and he was arrested without incident, police said.