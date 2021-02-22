RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a suspect on charges related to a fire in 2017.

On Oct. 1, 2017 RCMP in Leader, Sask. responded to a fire in a mobile home in the Lemsford Ferry Regional Park. Two people inside the mobile home were taken to hospital for their injuries.

The home was destroyed and the cause of the fire was inconclusive.

In February 2019 RCMP in Leader received a report that the fire was intentional and the man who was inside the home was allegedly at fault.

On Feb. 16, 2021 Kirk Andrew Rudolph, 51 of Prince Albert was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson, obstructing justice and counselling to commit public mischief.

RCMP believed Rudolph had travelled to Whitehorse, YK. He was arrested on Feb. 18 in Whitehorse.

He will appear in court on Monday morning in Regina.