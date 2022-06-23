Sask. RCMP arrest suspects in La Ronge shooting

Saskatchewan RCMP has arrested Terrance Daigneault, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in La Ronge.

RCMP said the incident began when a black car sped past two officers around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 19. The vehicle failed to stop despite RCMP activating their emergency lights.

The vehicle stopped at a home on the 100 block of Far Reserve Road and the male driver fled on foot, according to police. One of the RCMP officers pursued the man.

The second officer waited with the RCMP vehicle. Another man exited the black vehicle and started shooting at the officer, RCMP said. Two bullets hit the police vehicle and the officer fired back.

The incident led to a community-wide lockdown as residents were asked to seek immediate shelter, and close and lock doors and windows, the release said.

Daigneault, who also goes by Terrance Kenny, was arrested at a business on Northridge Drive in Saskatoon, according to a media release.

He is facing several charges including two counts of attempted murder with a firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of obstruction and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say a woman was also arrested but they are still searching for two other suspects. Celine Charles and Allan Sanderson are also facing charges in connection to the incident.