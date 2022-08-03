Sask. RCMP arrest teen charged in Bell’s Point death

RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old wanted in connection to a suspicious death in Bell’s Point.

The teen, who can not be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is one of six people charged.

Police were called out to a home on Jack Bell Place around 3:15 a.m. on July 21 according to an RCMP media release.

They found Edgar Ratt, 24, who was injured. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Five people were arrested and police were searching for the 17-year-old. They arrested the teen on Friday.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of breaking and entering and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

The teen made a court appearance on Aug. 2 in La Ronge provincial court, according to police.