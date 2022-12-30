Sask. RCMP arrest three men stuck in snow with stolen vehicle

Three men were arrested with a stolen vehicle on Wednesday when Battlefords RCMP officers found them stuck, trying to dig it out of an alleyway, according to a news release.

The RCMP were alerted to the theft around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Officers were told that two men had approached a parked delivery vehicle on the 1400 block of 109th Street in North Battleford.

The two men threatened the driver with a gun, forced them out and stole the vehicle, the RCMP said. The driver was not injured.

Later that evening, officers from the Battlefords gang unit found the stolen vehicle parked behind a residence on the 1200 block of 108th Street.

The RCMP said the vehicle left the residence but got stuck in the snow in an alley. Police approached the three men while they were trying to dig it out and they ran.

Two were arrested after a foot chase, and the third was found in a nearby home, the news release said.

Officers also found an illegally-modified firearm in the home.

The three are scheduled to appear in North Battleford provincial court on Jan. 30.