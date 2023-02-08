Sask. RCMP arrest two people after standoff on Highway 16
The RCMP have charged two people with possession of stolen property and flight from police after a standoff on Highway 16 near Waseca on Tuesday night.
Police blocked traffic in both directions on the highway while in pursuit of a vehicle that was reported stolen in Edmonton, an RCMP news release said.
Officers from multiple detachments followed the vehicle, eventually deploying a spike belt to stop the vehicle near Waseca, the RCMP said.
Police demanded the 29-year-old and 32-year-old occupants exit the vehicle, but they would not, so the RCMP said officers used "non-lethal intervention techniques" to arrest them.
Traffic was completely blocked on the highway for about six hours.
By 3 a.m., police had arrested two people and reopened the highway to traffic.
