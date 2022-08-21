Sask. RCMP ask for public assistance in search for 15-year-old boy

The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Kord Lagasse of Rosthern, SK.

Rosthern RCMP received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy on Aug. 20. Lagasse was last seen at a residence on 10th Street in Rosthern at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 18.

According to a news release, RCMP investigators believe Lagasse may be attempting to travel to Medicine Hat, Alberta. The release noted that Lagasse may have been seen hitchhiking on Highway 11 on Aug. 20.

Lagasse is described as five foot ten inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with blue eyes and medium length blonde hair. It’s unknown what Lagasse was last seen wearing but he is believed to be carrying a green, army-style backpack.

Anyone who may have spotted Lagasse or has information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact RCMP by calling 310-RCMP.

Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting its website.