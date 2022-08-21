Sask. RCMP ask for public assistance in search for 15-year-old boy
The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Kord Lagasse of Rosthern, SK.
Rosthern RCMP received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy on Aug. 20. Lagasse was last seen at a residence on 10th Street in Rosthern at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 18.
According to a news release, RCMP investigators believe Lagasse may be attempting to travel to Medicine Hat, Alberta. The release noted that Lagasse may have been seen hitchhiking on Highway 11 on Aug. 20.
Lagasse is described as five foot ten inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with blue eyes and medium length blonde hair. It’s unknown what Lagasse was last seen wearing but he is believed to be carrying a green, army-style backpack.
Anyone who may have spotted Lagasse or has information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact RCMP by calling 310-RCMP.
Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting its website.
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeastCalgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's northeast Monday evening.
-
Poverty, pavement, isolation: A closer look at B.C. heat deathsCTV News has learned more about the neighbourhoods and communities where a combination of poverty, scant tree coverage and isolation contributed to the deaths of hundreds of British Columbians during record-breaking heat in 2021.
-
Construction worker struck by vehicle in CochraneMounties are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Cochrane.
-
RCMP looking for missing man, 80, from Belleville, N.S.The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old Nova Scotia man.
-
Murder charges announced in double homicide in SurreyHomicide investigators say a man in his 20s has been charged weeks after a shooting that left two dead in Surrey, B.C.
-
Family fun day in Elliot Lake promotes Indigenous friendship centreA family day was held Monday in Elliot Lake to raise awareness and promote membership of a proposed Indigenous friendship centre in the city.
-
-
Male driver dead, another injured following collision in North YorkOne person has died following a collision in which a vehicle ended up striking a North York home.
-
Man arrested, firearms seized after incident Sunday afternoon: Regina policeA 22-year-old Regina man is facing a long list of charges after an incident on Sunday afternoon.