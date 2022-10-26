Sask. RCMP ask hunters to watch for signs of woman missing since December 2021

RCMP are asking hunters in southeastern Saskatchewan to be on the lookout for signs of a missing Weyburn woman who hasn’t been seen since December 2021.

In a news release, RCMP said hunters in the Weyburn, Ceylon, Minton, Bengough and Colgate areas should look for signs of 77-year-old Frances Gazeley.

“We are asking hunters to keep an eye out for any signs of Frances Gazeley, who was reported missing in December last year. No one has spoken with her since December 7, 2021,” Superintendent Josh Graham, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes said in a release.

“Frances was known to wear a purple/blue-ish winter coat and short black boots, but keep an eye out for any clothing or other items that seem out of place or normally wouldn’t be there. If you are hunting in rural areas near Weyburn, Ceylon, Minton, Bengough or Colgate, we’re asking you to please keep an eye out and report anything suspicious to police right away.”

Gazeley’s daughter Tammy Williams expressed the family’s appreciation for the search efforts put in over the past 10 months.

“Our family would like to express how much we appreciate all the efforts thus far in the search for Frances,” Williams said in a release. “We know of all the hours and miles covered by the RCMP and also local residents. We all hope for news – we just want to know where my mom is. My children need to know what happened to their grandma. If you’re out in a remote area and see anything unusual, please contact your local RCMP or police service.”

If you have information that could assist this ongoing investigation, please contact your nearest RCMP Detachment or call 310-RCMP, call Weyburn Police Service at 306-848-3250 or you can report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-847.