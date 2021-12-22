Sask. RCMP asks for help finding family of 64-year-old woman who died two months ago

Loon Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding the family of Brittany Blackwell.

On Oct. 23, Blackwell, 64, died in the RM of Loon Lake, according to an RCMP news release.

Police haven’t been able to find her family to notify them.

"It’s important that we speak with a member of Brittany’s family,” Loon Lake RCMP Sgt. Earl Keewatin said in the news release.

Mounties at the detachment have been trying to find her family for almost two months, according to Keewatin.

Blackwell's death is not under investigation.

Local inquiries, searches of RCMP databases and requests for information from community partners have all come up short, Keewatin said.

“We understand this is not the typical way to reach out to next-of-kin, but we are now asking the public to help us identify members of her family.”

Blackwell may have connections to the Assiniboia area.

No photo of Blackwell is available.