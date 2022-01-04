Sask. RCMP asks for help finding man who isn't dressed for the cold

Melfort RCMP are looking for a missing 30-year-old man.

Quade Ballantyne was last seen on Kennedy Drive in Melfort on Monday night, according to a news release.

He indicated that he was heading to Prince Albert, possibly on foot, but this has not been confirmed.

He was last heard from around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

His family is concerned as he was not dressed appropriately for the weather and has not been in contact since then, police say.

Ballantyne is about five-foot-nine with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a fur hood, blue jeans and running shoes