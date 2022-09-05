Sask. RCMP cancel 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings

RCMP have cancelled a dangerous persons alert issued in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation.

"Spiritwood RCMP is investigating reports of shots fired on Witchekan Lake First Nation," RCMP said in a news release.

"At this time, it’s not believed to be connected to the James Smith Cree Nation investigation," RCMP said.

Witchekan Lake is located roughly 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

RCMP identified the suspects in the incident as 22-year-old Kelly Witchekan and 33-year-old Melvin Starblanket.

Witchekan was arrested in Saskatoon Monday evening, according to an RCMP news release issued early Tuesday morning.

"Police continue to look for Melvin Starblanket. The public should remain vigilant," RCMP said.

"At this time, we have cancelled the emergency alert. If heightened risk to public safety is identified, we will alert the public."

Earlier on Monday, RCMP said the pair may be travelling in a mid-2000s dark red Ford Mustang.

However, in an update, RCMP said the vehicle had been found and the search for the pair was focused on the Witchekan area.

RCMP asked residents in the area to remain vigilant and to avoid approaching suspicious persons or hitchhikers.

As the incident intially unfolded, residents in the area were instructed to seek shelter or shelter in place at a secure location.