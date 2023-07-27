iHeartRadio

Sask. RCMP cancel dangerous person warning for Onion Lake area


Saskatchewan RCMP have cancelled a dangerous person alert for Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Police issued the alert on Thursday for Randy Cooke, 35, who was believed to be carrying a firearm and travelling on foot. However, RCMP said they located and arrested Cooke around 4:30 p.m.

RCMP had been warning people not to approach Cooke.

“Those in Onion Lake Cree Nation area stay inside and away from windows. Do not leave a secure location,” an RCMP release said.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, but there are no safety concerns to the public.

