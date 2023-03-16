Sask. RCMP charge 2 in serious robbery and assault of woman
La Ronge RCMP have charged two people after a serious assault investigation.
Jonas Hardlotte, 36 and Roseanne Hallkett, 33 are facing several charges including attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery, as well as drugs and weapons charges, according to an RCMP news release.
Police said the investigation began on March 9 after they received a report of a serious assault and robbery of a woman that had occurred in June 2022.
A search warrant was executed on a home in Stanley Mission on March 14 where police say officers found 15 long-barrelled guns, two handguns, ammunition, prohibited magazines, 10 knives, and two cans of bear spray. Various drugs were also seized including 31 grams of methamphetamine, 85 grams of cocaine, 672 grams of cannabis, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash, according to police.
Hardlotte and Halkett are scheduled to appear in a La Ronge provincial court on Thursday, police said.
La Ronge RCMP, Stanley Mission RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP La Ronge crime reduction team were also part of the investigation.
