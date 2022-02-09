Sask. RCMP charge 2 men with murder, kidnapping in 2011 missing person case

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged two men with the alleged kidnapping and first-degree murder of a man who went missing nearly 10 years ago.

Edward Geddes, 64, was last seen in April, 2011, in the Baldwinton, Sask. area.

When RCMP officers went to his Baldwinton home as part of an unrelated incident that month, they found his dog dead in the entranceway, RCMP said in a news release. The dog’s death was not from natural causes.

“When Ted could not be located, RCMP officers started a missing person investigation,” Insp. Josh Graham said in the release.

“Ted’s disappearance was believed to be suspicious in nature shortly after. Concentrated investigative efforts were renewed in 2021 by the Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Case Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, which ultimately led to our announcement of charges laid.”

Robert Pich, 58, from the Baldwinton area, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping with a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

John Gregoire, 70, also from the Baldwinton area, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping with a firearm and indecently interfering with human remains.

Both made their first appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on Tuesday. Their next appearance is set for March 8.

Search warrants were executed Tuesday at a rural property outside Baldwinton and there will be an increased police presence in this area for the next day, RCMP say.

“As time passes, people responsible for these types of crimes might assume the police aren’t investigating them — this is simply not the case. This is just one example that demonstrates the continued perseverance and commitment of our homicide investigators in helping bring a sense of closure for the family and friends of victims of homicide in Saskatchewan. Even if that takes nearly 10 years, as with this case,” Graham said in the release.

“This investigation is still ongoing because Ted has not been located. We want to bring that closure to his family, so our investigators will continue to work diligently to try and locate Ted and bring him home.”