Sask. RCMP charge 3 in connection with alert sent in midst of manhunt

RCMP have charged three people in connection with an emergency alert that was issued while a province-wide search for a mass stabbing suspect was underway.

While the alert was unrelated to the James Smith Cree Nation stabbings, it came as many residents were fraught with concern as the high-profile manhunt for Myles Sanderson continued.

On Monday, RCMP said three people have been charged in connection with the alert which came after shots were allegedly fired at homes in Lloydminster and Maidstone.

The first shooting was reported to Lloydminster RCMP around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to police. A newer model Ford Mustang was believed to have been involved in the incident.

At 3:49 a.m., a report of shots fired at home in the RM of Brittania was received by Maidstone RCMP.

"Investigation determined that a black Mustang approached the residence. Multiple occupants exited the vehicle and started checking vehicles parked in the driveway," an RCMP news release said.

"The homeowner came to the door and a firearm was discharged toward the homeowner. The bullets struck the house and the occupants were not physically injured."

Shortly after the second alleged shooting incident, an attempted fuel theft was reported at a home in the RM of Britannia.

At 7 a.m., RCMP issued an emergency alert warning people in the area to seek shelter or shelter in place. The alert included a description of the black Mustang.

"Maidstone RCMP began receiving reports the vehicle was spotted leaving Lloydminster towards Onion Lake Cree Nation," RCMP said.

"The vehicle was located and disabled using a spike belt. Investigation determined it had been reported as stolen from Paynton, Saskatchewan on September 5."

The car's occupants fled, according to police. Two were found and arrested in a camper on the First Nation.

A third suspect was arrested in a forested area near where the car was stopped, RCMP said.

In the evening, two more females were arrested in the community.

Blaire Chief, 24, from Onion Lake and Jessica Fox, 19, from Poundmaker Cree Nation and a 15-year-old male youth from North Battleford face three charges each including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and flight from (a) peace officer.

Two of those arrested were released without charges.