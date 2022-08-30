Sask. RCMP charge 3 men in homicide near Saskatoon

A man is dead and a woman was left seriously injured following an incident just outside of Saskatoon.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, two injured people near the intersection of Penner Road and Rural Road 3050 were reported to Warman RCMP.

Police and paramedics responded and a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said in a news release.

James Swift, 40, was found dead at the scene. Police are treating the Corman Park man's death as a homicide.

According to police, the man and woman were travelling in a white Honda Civic with three men. The car stopped at the intersection and an altercation occurred, RCMP said.

The three suspects fled in the car following the incident, according to police.

Later in the day two men and a woman were arrested by police in connection to the incident following an attempted traffic stop and subsequent foot pursuit in Saskatoon's Evergreen neighbourhood, according to RCMP.

Anthony Burley, 28, and Colton Lischka, 29, are both facing a charge of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

The pair is also charged with robbery and flight from a peace officer.

As of Tuesday morning, RCMP were still searching for Ashtin Ritzand, 28, in connection to the death and alleged serious assault.

Ritzand is charged with the same offences as Burley and Lischka. He also faces one count of breach of an undertaking.

Police said Ritzand was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He turned himself into police at the Saskatoon RCMP detachment just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said in an update.

The woman arrested Monday afternoon has been released from custody.

Burley and Lischka are set to appear in court on Wednesday. Ritzand is expected to make his first appearance on Thursday.