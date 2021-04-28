Sask. RCMP charge Bjorkdale man, Saskatoon woman after drug bust

A month’s long investigation into drug trafficking resulted in a large seizure of illicit and controlled substances and firearms.

In March the Saskatoon Integrated Crime Reduction Team, Prince Albert RCMP’s Gang Task Force and RCMP detachments in Melfort and Tisdale joined forces and learned about the presence of a large quantity of drugs in the area, RCMP said in a news release.

Under the direction of the investigative team, Saskatoon Police Service’s Tactical Support Uni conducted a vehicle stop outside of Saskatoon on Highway 7 near Township Road 340, RCMP said.

Police found the driver, Rudi Betthel of Bjorkdale, in possession of a significant amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, RCMP said.

Officers then executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Hara Avenue in Bjorkdale, about 254 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, where police discovered firearms, methamphetamine, ketamine, hydromorphone and more drug paraphernalia, Mounties said.

Betthel has been charged with drug trafficking charges and possessions of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, according to police.

A search warrant was also executed at a residence in the 300 block of Avenue N South in Saskatoon. The warrant turned up more illicit and controlled substances as well as firearms, RCMP said.

A Saskatoon woman, Tricia Karpluk, is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Both Betthel and Karpluck appeared in provincial court on April 28 in Saskatoon.