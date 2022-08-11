Sask. RCMP charge man after alleged attempt to disarm police officer

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a 34-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to disarm an officer during an arrest.

Police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, according to an RCMP media release.

RCMP found a man and woman inside a residence who had court orders not to be in the area, according to police There was also a warrant for the woman, for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman left the house and was arrested without incident. However, the man stayed inside and police heard a gunshot from inside the home, the media release said.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s critical incident response team was called and police tried for several hours to have the man come out of the home. RCMP said he was observed to have a firearm and knife.

Around 10 p.m., the man left the home where police say he assaulted and attempted to disarm an officer during his arrest.

RCMP said the officer was not seriously injured.

William Henderson is now facing multiple charges, including one count of disarming a police officer and one count of assault on a police officer.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Prince Albert on Thursday, Aug. 11.