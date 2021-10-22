Sask. RCMP charge man in alleged fatal assault

A Sandy Bay man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Jacob Sewap, also from Sandy Bay.

Sewap was located injured after police responded to a report of an assault at a home in Sandy Bay in late December, 2020.

He died as a result of his injuries in early January 2021. Investigators have been working on this investigation since that time.

Lenny Sinclair, 24, was arrested in Pelican Narrows on Thursday, police said in a news release.

He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday.