Sask. RCMP charge man in alleged hit and run death of 13-year-old boy

RCMP have laid charges after a 13-year-old boy was killed on Onion Lake Cree Nation.

The charges come after a boy was struck by a vehicle outside a home on Chief Taylor Road on Sunday, RCMP said in a news release.

Responding police and paramedics found the boy dead at the scene.

The boy had been operating a dirtbike when he was hit by the vehicle, according to police.

The driver failed to remain and the scene and was located later at a home in the community, RCMP said.

Courtney Cook, 28, is charged with a single count of failure to stop after (an) accident causing death and two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired.

Cook is in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Lloydminster Provincial Court on Tuesday