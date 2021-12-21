Sask. RCMP charge man with murder in Black Lake death

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a death on Black Lake First Nation.

Around 9:10 a.m. on Dec. 14, a suspicious death in the community was reported to Black Lake RCMP.

Officers found Arley Cook, 27, dead inside a home, according to an RCMP news release

Jerrick Stalthanee, 21, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in Cook's death.

He was arrested by RCMP on Dec. 16.

The Black Lake man's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 17.

He will appear by video in La Ronge Provincial Court.