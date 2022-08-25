Sask. RCMP charge Nova Scotia man with assault
Saskatoon RCMP have charged a 36-year-old Nova Scotia man, who is believed to have strong connections to an extremist group, after an incident in Viscount, Sask.
Jeremy Mackenzie has been charged with one count of assault, one count of pointing a firearm, one count of using a restricted weapon in a careless manner, and one count of mischief, according to an RCMP news release.
The charges stem from an incident that happened in November 2021 and was reported to RCMP in March 2022.
A Saskatchewan-wide warrant has been issued for Mackenzie’s arrest. But RCMP said there was no evidence he was in the province.
Mackenzie also faces charges in connection to a protest outside the home of the chief medical officer in Nova Scotia. Police have also laid several firearms charges on Mackenzie after RCMP found restricted firearms, prohibited magazines, body armour and ammunition inside his home.
Mackenzie is believed to be the leader of the extremist group Diagolon.
Sask. provincial crown prosecution is looking at the case to determine if the warrant will be extended beyond provincial borders.
