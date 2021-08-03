Sask. RCMP charge woman in 2020 death of Big River First Nation man

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit has charged a woman in the 2020 death of a Big River First Nation man.

On Jan. 6, 2020 Big River RCMP responded to a report of a man who had been abducted from his home and assaulted, RCMP said in a news release.

Police determined the man — 36-year-old Richard Netmaker — had last been seen in an isolated area northwest of the First Nation, RCMP said.

Netmaker was found dead by RCMP on Jan. 10 in a rural area near Pekakumew Lake, according to police.

As part of the ongoing investigation into Netmaker's death, 20-year-old Karlyne Morin, was arrested on July 26.

Morin is charged with criminal negligence causing death and two counts of forcible confinement.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 5 in Prince Albert.