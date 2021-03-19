RCMP have charged a woman in a decade-old fatal hit and run that allegedly happened on a grid road on Montreal Lake First Nation.

On April 3, 2011 Montreal Lake RCMP were called to the scene of the hit and run where John Bird was pronounced dead by first responders, RCMP said in a news release.

On Wednesday, RCMP arrested Jody Roberts, 32, at a home on the First Nation.

Roberts is charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

“I was the first officer on scene back in 2011 and I’ve continued to work on this file in one capacity or another these past nearly ten years,” said Cst. Troy Antal in the release.

Antal works in the Prince Albert General Investigation Section.

"We’re also mindful that the family and the community as a whole has been waiting for answers for just as long," Antal said.

"This was an enormous file with some investigational avenues exhausted, lots of people to speak to, evidence to sift through and many tips coming in each year which were followed up on.

"As an investigator, it’s a good feeling and especially a good feeling if it helps to bring some sense of closure to a family who has been through so much."

Roberts appeared in court by phone on Thursday. Her next court date is scheduled for April 1 in Montreal Lake.