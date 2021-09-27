Sask. RCMP charge youth with murder in woman's death

RCMP have charged a youth with first-degree murder in the death of a woman in Choiceland, Sask.

The youth can’t be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth is set to appear in court via phone Monday in Melfort, RCMP said in a news release.

Around 1:45 a.m. Friday, Nipawin RCMP and paramedics responded to a home on Railway Avenue East after the woman's death was reported.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

On Friday, a person close to the victim told CTV News the woman was pregnant and preparing the home for her baby.