Sask. RCMP checked 4,500 vehicles over 3 days at stop check in Chamberlain

Saskatchewan RCMP said approximately 4,500 vehicles were stopped during a three day stop check on Highway 11 in Chamberlain last week.

Forty licence suspensions were issued for a motorist being impaired by cannabis, one suspension was issued for cocaine impairment and one for alcohol, an RCMP news release said.

RCMP said seven tickets were also issued for a person using a cell phone while driving.

The remainder of what RCMP located includes:

17 tickets for seatbelt offences (ex. not wearing a seatbelts, child not in a approved car seat)

9 tickets for driving an unregistered vehicle

4 tickets for possessing or consuming cannabis in a vehicle

189 tickets were issued for various other offences (ex. speeding, vehicle equipment violations)

13 vehicle inspections were issued

4 drivers located with current licence suspensions

31 vehicles taken out of service for various infractions (ex. no trailer brakes/signal lights, no safety chains on a trailer)

2 drivers were arrested in relation to outstanding warrants

3 drivers were driving without valid licence

3 people charged under the Tobacco Act - one driver had over 10,000 cigarettes in the vehicle

898 warnings were issued

The stop check ran from July 11 to 13.

“The focus for police officers was removing impaired drivers, unsafe vehicles and vehicles towing recreational items (ex. campers, trailers and boats) improperly from Saskatchewan roads,” RCMP said in the release.

RCMP said the violations were found and tickets were issued between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on July 11 and between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on July 12 and 13.