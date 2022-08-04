Sask. RCMP continue searching for missing 69-year-old man

RCMP in Deschambault Lake have asked for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since mid-June.

Malcolm Custer was last seen on June 17 on Highway 165, between Highway 106 and La Ronge, in an area called the 50-mile stretch, according to an RCMP press release.

He has been described as slender with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown and grey hair and a beard.

Custer has been known to visit Deschambault Lake, Brabant Lake, La Ronge, Stanley Mission and Prince Albert, police said.

The Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, and community members have been searching the areas where Custer was last seen.

Anyone with information on Custer’s whereabouts has been asked to contact their local RCMP or Crime Stoppers.