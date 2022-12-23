Sask. RCMP enlist psychiatric nurses to help some 911 callers

A pilot program by the Saskatchewan RCMP where registered psychiatric nurses provide help to 911 callers will now be a permanent part of how the police service operates.

Callers to the emergency line that are identified as having a mental health crisis are given the opportunity to talk to the nurses. They’ve also assisted RCMP members in responding to calls involving mental health crises.

The program has been tested for about a year and “generated very positive results,” an RCMP news release said.

During the past year, 99.8 per cent of callers that were reporting a mental health crisis agreed to talk with the nurses, RCMP said. Eighty per cent were given referrals to mental health or addictions services.

Moreover, 71 per cent of callers who were assessed by the nurse were able to avoid being driven by police to an emergency room for help, according to RCMP

Jocelyn James, Manager of the Saskatchewan RCMP Operational Communication Centre said they were happy with the project.

“We worked hard to adapt a European model to the reality of Saskatchewan’s remote regions, and to develop processes that allow two very different professions to work together. It was all well worth it," she said in the release.

There are a total of four nurses that will work in the program.

“Today, the four nurses are fully trained,” James said.

“They have spent the last three weeks gathering experience and they are ready for the holiday season – the season during which, unfortunately, we see an increase in mental health calls every year. Having personally followed the nurses during the past year, I know the registered nurses in our Communication Centre will make a difference in the lives of people who call this season.”

Nurses will be available for callers Monday to Thursday from noon to midnight and 24 hours Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the news release said.

Funding was provided by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The call centre receives over 350,000 calls each year.