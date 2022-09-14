Sask. RCMP find 3 dead in submerged vehicle
Three people have been found dead in submerged vehicle near Green Lake, Sask.
Their bodies were found on Tuesday, according to an RCMP news release.
The three individuals were identified as Alyssa Durocher, 25, Morgan Boyer, 25 and Conrad McDonald, 31.
Durocher and Boyer had been reported missing to Big River RCMP. Saskatoon Police Service had received a missing persons report concerning McDonald.
The submerged vehicle off Highway 155 at the Beaver River Bridge was reported to police on Monday, around 7 p.m., RCMP said.
"Officers immediately responded and investigation determined there was evidence a vehicle had left the roadway and entered a body of water," RCMP said.
With the help of police dog services, collision reconstructionists and underwater recovery teams, the three were located the next day, RCMP said.
The location is roughly 40 kilometres north of Green Lake.
The family of the three people have been notified of their deaths, RCMP said.
The investigation in to their deaths is ongoing, RCMP said.
