Sask. RCMP find plastic egg packed with crack cocaine

After a month of investigation, the Saskatchewan RCMP arrested two men who allegedly threatened patrons of a Beauval bar with a firearm and a machete.

The Beauval RCMP received reports on Dec. 23, nine days after the alleged incident, according to a news release. After an extensive investigation, they identified the suspects, a 27-year-old and a 40-year-old man.

The RCMP worked with a team based out of Meadow Lake to locate the two men. On Jan. 13 they tracked them down to a home on the 200 block of Primrose East on Canoe Lake Cree Nation.

Officers located the 40-year-old in the backyard of the residence and he was arrested without incident.

In the arrest, police seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a machete, seven individual bags of crack cocaine hidden in a plastic egg container, approximately seven grams of crack cocaine wrapped in foil, a small amount of marijuana and cash.

The police executed a search warrant for the home seeking the other suspect but didn’t find him.

On Sunday, Meadow Lake RCMP returned to the residence to find the 27-year-old suspect. They pulled over a black van seen at the home the previous day and found the man hidden under blankets in the back.

The other two occupants of the van were released without charges.

The 27-year-old was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and attempting to take a weapon in possession of a police officer.