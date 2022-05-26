Sask. RCMP hope new information will help find family of woman found dead last year
Seven months after the death of a 64-year-old woman, Saskatchewan RCMP still can't find her family to notify them.
Brittany Blackwell died in the RM of Loon Lake on Oct. 23, 2021. And while officers haven't been able to find her family, they have learned new information, Loon Lake RCMP said in a news release.
“We thank members of the public for coming forward with information about Brittany. We’ve received approximately 16 tips to date,” Sgt. Earl Keewatin said.
“As a result of the ongoing investigation by our officers, we now know that Brittany used to live in Ontario and that she changed her name from Kim Edith Avery-Yuzyk to Brittany Jayde Blackwell-Yuzyk in 2003. We are hoping his new information will help us identify and speak with members of her family.”
Blackwell's death is not under investigation and RCMP previously said she may have had connections to the Assiniboia area.
-
Some Nova Scotia beaches may go unsupervised because of lifeguard shortageThe organization responsible for providing lifeguards on Nova Scotia's beaches is struggling to fill all of its positions for the coming season.
-
Kitchener cemeteries heavily damaged during Saturday's stormCrews are working to clean up two Kitchener cemeteries that were hit hard Saturday during the storm.
-
E-biker in Elliot Lake injured by vehicle leaving drivewayPolice in Elliot Lake are investigating after the driver of an e-bike was injured Wednesday afternoon.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in OttawaOttawa Public Health reported 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 11 on Tuesday.
-
Man dies after logging truck crash near Courtenay, B.C.A crash involving a logging truck near Courtenay, B.C., on Tuesday claimed the life of one man, CTV News has learned.
-
'Champagne room and bling': B.C. bureaucrat sarcastically honoured for 'baller lifestyle'Winners of awards that highlight the worst government spending of the year have been unveiled, and a British Columbia bureaucrat was among those called out.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Sloly to break silence on 'Freedom Convoy'The public will hear from Ottawa's former police chief next week for the first time since he resigned at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths, 29 hospitalizations in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new deaths and 35 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past two days.
-
Attempt to flee across Hwy 401 lands man in custodyAn attempt to run across the 401 and a struggle with police has resulted in multiple charges for a London, Ont. man.