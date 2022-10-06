Sask. RCMP identify body found in Big River First Nation
The RCMP has identified 30-year-old Lionel Whitehead of Pelican Lake First Nation as the man found dead on a trail in Big River First Nation Wednesday.
Big River RCMP were called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. After deeming the death suspicious, the case was handed over to the provincial major crimes unit.
Investigators are also asking the public to report any sightings of a white 2017 Chevrolet 1500 reported stolen from Pelican Lake First Nation on Sept. 30. It has the Saskatchewan license plate 964 HHA.
The truck was found near the same trail where the body was found on Oct. 5 and was determined to be related to the investigation, police say.
Anyone who recalls seeing the truck between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3 is asked to call the RCMP.
The driver’s side tail light was covered in black tape, and the tire on the back driver’s side has a different rim than the rest of the vehicle.
Police believe the truck may have been in the area of Pelican Lake First Nation, Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, or Big River First Nation.
